    UNITED STATES

    12.21.2021

    Photo by Lisa Ferdinando     

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs     

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III meets with Ambassador Julianne Smith, the U.S. Permanent Representative to NATO, at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., Dec. 21, 2021. (DoD photo by Lisa Ferdinando)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Secretary Austin Meets with Ambassador Smith [Image 2 of 2], by Lisa Ferdinando, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    Lloyd Austin
    Julianne Smith
    SecDefAustin

