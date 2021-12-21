Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III meets with Ambassador Julianne Smith, the U.S. Permanent Representative to NATO, at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., Dec. 21, 2021. (DoD photo by Lisa Ferdinando)
|Date Taken:
|12.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2021 16:15
|Photo ID:
|6996211
|VIRIN:
|211221-D-BN624-0009
|Resolution:
|5023x3342
|Size:
|11.5 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Secretary Austin Meets with Ambassador Smith [Image 2 of 2], by Lisa Ferdinando, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
