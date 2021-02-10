Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    908th OSS Aircrew Flight Equipment Technicians Keep Aircrew Safe [Image 4 of 4]

    908th OSS Aircrew Flight Equipment Technicians Keep Aircrew Safe

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    10.02.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Shelby Thurman 

    908th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    A cabinet full of flight helmets and MBU-20/P oxygen masks are stored within the 908th Operations Support Flight, Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, on Oct. 2, 2021, at Maxwell AFB, Alabama. Aircrew flight equipment technicians inspect equipment constantly to ensure that the equipment they issue to aircrew members is always of the best quality because they are used to keep them safe in the event of an emergency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Shelby Thurman)

    Date Taken: 10.02.2021
    Date Posted: 12.29.2021 12:46
    Photo ID: 6996026
    VIRIN: 211002-F-FG097-1064
    Resolution: 3300x2550
    Size: 944.62 KB
    Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, 908th OSS Aircrew Flight Equipment Technicians Keep Aircrew Safe [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Shelby Thurman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    aircrew
    c-130
    aircrew flight equipment
    908th airlift wing
    reserve ready

