Technical Sgt. Kevin Boyne, aircrew flight equipment technician with the 908th Operations Support Flight, Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, tries on a flight helmet, on Oct. 2, 2021, at Maxwell AFB, Alabama. Aircrew flight equipment technicians inspect equipment constantly to ensure that the equipment they issue to aircrew members is always of the best quality because they are used to keep them safe in the event of an emergency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Shelby Thurman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.02.2021 Date Posted: 12.29.2021 12:46 Photo ID: 6996024 VIRIN: 211002-F-FG097-1015 Resolution: 2550x3300 Size: 1.81 MB Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 908th OSS Aircrew Flight Equipment Technicians Keep Aircrew Safe [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Shelby Thurman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.