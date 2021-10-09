Images from the 20th anniversary of the USCG Boat Lift Ceremony honoring Coast Guard, maritime industry, private boaters, and first responders who effected the largest maritime evacuation in US History.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.10.2021 Date Posted: 12.29.2021 12:33 Photo ID: 6996017 VIRIN: 210910-G-JB169-183 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 7.13 MB Location: NEW YORK, NY, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, New York 9/11 Boat Lift 20th Year Commemoration [Image 15 of 15], by Daniel Henry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.