    New York 9/11 Boat Lift 20th Year Commemoration [Image 14 of 15]

    New York 9/11 Boat Lift 20th Year Commemoration

    NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2021

    Photo by Daniel Henry 

    U.S. Coast Guard Sector New York

    Images from the 20th anniversary of the USCG Boat Lift Ceremony honoring Coast Guard, maritime industry, private boaters, and first responders who effected the largest maritime evacuation in US History.

    Date Taken: 09.10.2021
    Date Posted: 12.29.2021 12:33
    Photo ID: 6996010
    VIRIN: 210910-G-JB169-023
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 6.76 MB
    Location: NEW YORK, NY, US 
    This work, New York 9/11 Boat Lift 20th Year Commemoration [Image 15 of 15], by Daniel Henry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    9/11 Boat Lift 20th Anniversary US Coast Guard New York 9/11 NYPD FDNY Tunnels To Towers Twin Towers

