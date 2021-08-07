Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAS Sigonella DEFY Summer Camp 2021 [Image 12 of 12]

    NAS Sigonella DEFY Summer Camp 2021

    ITALY

    07.08.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Daniel Young 

    AFN Sigonella

    Military youth members of the Naval Air Station (NAS) Sigonella community participate in an 8-day summer camp for DEFY, Drug Education For Youth, at NAS Sigonella, Italy, July 8, 2021. DEFY is a military youth-oriented program designed to raise drug abuse awareness and encourage children to live drug-free lives. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Daniel M. Young)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.08.2021
    Date Posted: 12.29.2021 09:12
    Photo ID: 6995790
    VIRIN: 210708-N-NI474-1689
    Resolution: 3754x5818
    Size: 2.89 MB
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAS Sigonella DEFY Summer Camp 2021 [Image 12 of 12], by PO1 Daniel Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    DEFY
    NASSIG

