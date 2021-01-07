NAS Sigonella DEFY Summer Camp 2021

Service members and military youth members, assigned to Naval Air Station (NAS) Sigonella, participate in an 8-day summer camp for DEFY, Drug Education For Youth, at NAS Sigonella, Italy, July 1, 2021. DEFY is a military youth-oriented program designed to raise drug abuse awareness and encourage children to live drug-free lives. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Daniel M. Young)
|07.01.2021
|12.29.2021 09:12
