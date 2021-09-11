U.S. Special Operations Command Europe parachute riggers from 10th Special Forces Group pack static line and military freefall parachutes in Stuttgart, Germany, Nov. 9, 2021. Parachute riggers are a critical support function for special operations forces, responsible for packing, unpacking, inspecting, and maintaining parachutes before, during, and after Airborne operations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Therese Prats)
|Date Taken:
|11.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2021 05:59
|Photo ID:
|6995713
|VIRIN:
|211109-A-RQ926-1084
|Resolution:
|2048x1421
|Size:
|2.16 MB
|Location:
|STUTTGART, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 10th SFG riggers pack and inspect parachutes [Image 24 of 24], by SGT Therese Prats, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
