    10th SFG riggers pack and inspect parachutes [Image 24 of 24]

    10th SFG riggers pack and inspect parachutes

    STUTTGART, GERMANY

    11.09.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Therese Prats 

    U.S. Special Operations Command Europe   

    U.S. Special Operations Command Europe parachute riggers from 10th Special Forces Group pack static line and military freefall parachutes in Stuttgart, Germany, Nov. 9, 2021. Parachute riggers are a critical support function for special operations forces, responsible for packing, unpacking, inspecting, and maintaining parachutes before, during, and after Airborne operations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Therese Prats)

    Date Taken: 11.09.2021
    Date Posted: 12.29.2021 05:59
    Photo ID: 6995715
    VIRIN: 211109-A-RQ926-1053
    Resolution: 2048x1711
    Size: 2.75 MB
    Location: STUTTGART, DE 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 10th SFG riggers pack and inspect parachutes [Image 24 of 24], by SGT Therese Prats, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SOF
    parachute rigger
    airborne
    HALO
    static
    HAHO

