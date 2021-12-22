ARTA, Djibouti (Dec. 22, 2021) – U.S. Navy Capt. David Faehnle, the commanding officer of Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti (CLDJ), speaks with U.S. Army Soldiers currently deployed to CLDJ during a joint sniper rifle proficiency training exercise at the Djibouti Range Complex. Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti serves as an expeditionary base for U.S. military forces providing support to ships, aircraft and personnel that ensure security throughout Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. The base enables maritime and combat operations in the Horn of Africa while fostering positive U.S.-Africa relations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan Word)

