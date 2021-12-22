ARTA, Djibouti (Dec. 22, 2021) – U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Garrett Pagel, from Danbury Conn., left, and Sgt. Matthew Morris from Southington, Conn., Soldiers from the Connecticut Nation Guard currently assigned to the East Africa Response Force of Task force Iron Gray, measure the range of targets during a joint sniper rifle proficiency training exercise at the Djibouti Range Complex. Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti serves as an expeditionary base for U.S. military forces providing support to ships, aircraft and personnel that ensure security throughout Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. The base enables maritime and combat operations in the Horn of Africa while fostering positive U.S.-Africa relations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan Word)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.22.2021 Date Posted: 12.29.2021 02:13 Photo ID: 6995655 VIRIN: 211222-N-BT677-0015 Resolution: 7320x4880 Size: 21.14 MB Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ Hometown: DANBURY, CT, US Hometown: SOUTHINGTON, CT, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, joint sniper rifle proficiency training exercise [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Jonathan Word, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.