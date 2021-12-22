Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    joint sniper rifle proficiency training exercise [Image 2 of 9]

    joint sniper rifle proficiency training exercise

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    12.22.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan Word 

    Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti

    ARTA, Djibouti (Dec. 22, 2021) – U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Garrett Pagel, from Danbury Conn., left, and Sgt. Matthew Morris from Southington, Conn., Soldiers from the Connecticut Nation Guard currently assigned to the East Africa Response Force of Task force Iron Gray, measure the range of targets during a joint sniper rifle proficiency training exercise at the Djibouti Range Complex. Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti serves as an expeditionary base for U.S. military forces providing support to ships, aircraft and personnel that ensure security throughout Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. The base enables maritime and combat operations in the Horn of Africa while fostering positive U.S.-Africa relations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan Word)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.22.2021
    Date Posted: 12.29.2021 02:13
    Photo ID: 6995655
    VIRIN: 211222-N-BT677-0015
    Resolution: 7320x4880
    Size: 21.14 MB
    Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ 
    Hometown: DANBURY, CT, US
    Hometown: SOUTHINGTON, CT, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, joint sniper rifle proficiency training exercise [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Jonathan Word, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Djibouti
    Sniper
    Combined Joint Task Force Horn of Africa
    AFRICOM
    Camp Lemonnier
    Task Force Iron Gray

