Home Water System Flushing Brief

HONOLULU (Dec. 27, 2021) Capt. Randall Harmeyer, Public Works Officer, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Hawaii, briefs service members on the home water system flushing process. The Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH) water quality recovery is a joint U.S. military initiative working closely with State of Hawaii, Department of Health, Honolulu Board of Water Supply, U.S. government and independent organizations to restore a safe water delivery system to JBPHH military housing communities through testing, treatment, and repair. For detailed information, including available resources and locations, and news, go to www.navy.mil/jointbasewater. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Christopher Thomas)

