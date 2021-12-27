Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Home Water System Flushing Brief [Image 1 of 6]

    Home Water System Flushing Brief

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    12.27.2021

    Photo by Seaman Chris Thomas 

    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    211227-N-FD567-1034
    HONOLULU (Dec. 27, 2021) Capt. Randall Harmeyer, Public Works Officer, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Hawaii, briefs service members on the home water system flushing process. The Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH) water quality recovery is a joint U.S. military initiative working closely with State of Hawaii, Department of Health, Honolulu Board of Water Supply, U.S. government and independent organizations to restore a safe water delivery system to JBPHH military housing communities through testing, treatment, and repair. For detailed information, including available resources and locations, and news, go to www.navy.mil/jointbasewater. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Christopher Thomas)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.27.2021
    Date Posted: 12.28.2021 20:15
    Photo ID: 6995466
    VIRIN: 211227-N-FD567-1034
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 948.1 KB
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Home Water System Flushing Brief [Image 6 of 6], by SN Chris Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Home Water System Flushing Brief
    Home Water System Flushing Brief
    Home Water System Flushing Brief
    Home Water System Flushing Brief
    Home Water System Flushing Brief
    Home Water System Flushing Brief

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    RedHill
    SafeWaters

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT