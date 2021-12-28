Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Donations to Help Afghan Guests

    Donations to Help Afghan Guests

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    12.28.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Benjamin John 

    Operation Allies Welcome - Operation Allies Refuge   

    Task Force McCoy U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Andree Carter, walks between warehouses full of donations and goods for Afghan guests at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Dec. 28, 2021. Carter visited multiple warehouses where she received furthermore information of donations and supplies. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Benjamin John, 302D Maneuver Enhancement Brigade Public Affairs NCOIC)

    Date Taken: 12.28.2021
    Date Posted: 12.28.2021
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Donations to Help Afghan Guests [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Benjamin John, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DOD
    Afghans
    USNORTHCOM
    Task Force McCoy
    Afghan Evacuees
    Operation Allies Welcome

