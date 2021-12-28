Donations to Help Afghan Guests

Task Force McCoy U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Andree Carter, center, listens to an update of donations for Afghan guests at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Dec. 28, 2021. Carter visited multiple warehouses where she received furthermore information of donations and supplies. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Benjamin John, 302D Maneuver Enhancement Brigade Public Affairs NCOIC)

