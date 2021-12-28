Monroe County Health Department Returns to Fort McCoy

Monroe County Health Department representatives verify patient information (left) and prepares a patient's arm (right) for vaccination at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Dec. 28, 2021. The health department will return to Fort McCoy to administer the Moderna vaccine early next year. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Army photo by Yesenia Barajas, 7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

Date Taken: 12.28.2021
Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US