Monroe County Health Department Returns to Fort McCoy

Monroe County Health Department representatives check-in contractors to receive their Pfizer vaccine at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Dec. 28, 2021. The vaccines were available to registered appointments however walk-ins were welcome. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Army photo by Yesenia Barajas, 7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)
12.28.2021
12.28.2021
|6995430
|211228-A-KC249-1012
|5719x3813
|4.94 MB
FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|2
|0
