    November DLA Aviation Leadership Award Winner

    RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2021

    Photo by Natalie Skelton 

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    The Defense Logistics Agency Aviation Leadership Working Group recognizes Darrin Clark with the November DLA Aviation Leadership Award. Clark is the Materiel Management Branch chief within DLA Aviation at San Diego.

