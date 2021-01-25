The Defense Logistics Agency Aviation Leadership Working Group recognizes Darrin Clark with the November DLA Aviation Leadership Award. Clark is the Materiel Management Branch chief within DLA Aviation at San Diego.
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.28.2021 16:55
|Photo ID:
|6995395
|VIRIN:
|210120-D-D0441-1001
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|10.02 MB
|Location:
|RICHMOND, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, November DLA Aviation Leadership Award Winner, by Natalie Skelton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Darrin Clark honored for transformative leadership with November Aviation Leadership Award
