Darrin Clark honored for transformative leadership with November Aviation Leadership Award

One of the four dimensions of transformative leadership recognized with the Defense Logistics Agency Aviation Leadership Award is inspirational motivation. Materiel Management Branch Chief Darrin Clark of DLA Aviation at San Diego is a man who embodies this trait through and through.



Clark is the November 2020 award recipient for having demonstrated commendable leadership as a supervisor and team member in support of naval aviation operations through Fleet Readiness Center Southwest.



Clark has been with DLA Aviation at San Diego for 8 years and served as the Material Management Branch chief since 2019.



“I love the opportunity to learn on the job which is always a challenge I enjoy. My position has a lot of challenges when it comes to supporting the warfighter with material requirements,” said Clark. “I feel this is rewarding when the material is on the shelf to fill the need at that time. When this happens, I know that all the DLA processes worked, and our teams pulled together and won for the warfighter.”



Clark’s nominator, Emil “Charlie” Haury, deputy commander, DLA Aviation at San Diego, called him an exceptional leader who challenges supervisors, leads and employees to continuously strive for and reach higher levels of achievement and self-improvement, and who provides continuous opportunities for mentorship.

“Collectively, his leadership team helped the customer achieve a 45% production goal for the mid-first quarter. He encourages creative and innovative approach methods to solving problems for all customer support specialists by establishing short modular training sessions, resulting in a higher level of empowerment for employees while maintaining workload expectations and meeting the customer’s satisfaction,” Haury said in his nomination letter.



The resulting accomplishment, Haury added, was material availability above the 90% goal, at a high of 94.5% for November.



“Mr. Clark has earned the respect of the entire DLA Aviation at San Diego organization for his influence on the organization and his commitment to our mission,” Haury said.



As the recipient of the November award, Clark will be recognized at an upcoming DLA Aviation Leadership Forum. He also receives a DLA Aviation Commander’s Coin, a certificate, and a designated parking space. Recipients may also receive either a cash award or a time-off award.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.25.2021 Date Posted: 12.28.2021 16:55 Story ID: 412053 Location: RICHMOND, VA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Darrin Clark honored for transformative leadership with November Aviation Leadership Award, by Natalie Skelton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.