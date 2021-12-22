Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Golf Company live-fire training [Image 3 of 5]

    Golf Company live-fire training

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.22.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Christopher Madero 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    U.S. Marine Corps recruits with Golf Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, conduct a live-fire event on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 22, 2021. Recruits will conduct live-fire training before they attempt to qualify to ensure they are implementing all the range fundamentals that their primary marksmanship instructors have taught them up until then. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Christopher A. Madero)

    Date Taken: 12.22.2021
    Date Posted: 12.28.2021 15:35
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Golf Company live-fire training [Image 5 of 5], by Sgt Christopher Madero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Camp Pendleton
    Recruits
    Marines
    MCRD SD
    Table 1

