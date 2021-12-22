Golf Company live-fire training

U.S. Marine Corps recruit Dillan Heideman, a recruit with Golf Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, loads his magazines during a live-fire training event on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 22, 2021. Recruits will conduct live-fire training before they attempt to qualify to ensure they are implementing all the range fundamentals that their primary marksmanship instructors have taught them. Heideman was recruited out of Chicago with Recruiting Station Chicago. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Christopher A. Madero)

