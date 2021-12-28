GRF Maintenance

Machinist's Mate 2nd Class Nichcolas Dayawon, from East Stroudsbrg, Pennsylvania, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) engineering department, checks the oil of a nitrogen generator, Dec. 28, 2021. Ford is in port Newport News Shipyard executing her Planned Incremental Availability (PIA), a six-month period of modernization, maintenance and repairs. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Trenton Edly)

