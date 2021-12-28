Machinist's Mate 2nd Class Nichcolas Dayawon, from East Stroudsbrg, Pennsylvania, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) engineering department, checks the oil of a nitrogen generator, Dec. 28, 2021. Ford is in port Newport News Shipyard executing her Planned Incremental Availability (PIA), a six-month period of modernization, maintenance and repairs. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Trenton Edly)
|Date Taken:
|12.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.28.2021 12:14
|Photo ID:
|6995123
|VIRIN:
|211228-N-GN815-1093
|Resolution:
|3648x5472
|Size:
|1.72 MB
|Location:
|NEWPORT NEWS, VA, US
|Hometown:
|EAST STROUDSBURG, PA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, GRF Maintenance [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Julie Matyascik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
