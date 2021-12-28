GRF Maintenance

Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) Airman Joseph Overmann, from Cedar Falls, Iowa, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) air department, performs preservation of an advanced arresting gear storage reel, Dec. 28, 2021. Ford is in port Newport News Shipyard executing her Planned Incremental Availability (PIA), a six-month period of modernization, maintenance and repairs. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Trenton Edly)

