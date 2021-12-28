Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NEWPORT NEWS, VA, UNITED STATES

    12.28.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Julie Matyascik 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)     

    Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) Airman Joseph Overmann, from Cedar Falls, Iowa, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) air department, performs preservation of an advanced arresting gear storage reel, Dec. 28, 2021. Ford is in port Newport News Shipyard executing her Planned Incremental Availability (PIA), a six-month period of modernization, maintenance and repairs. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Trenton Edly)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, GRF Maintenance [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Julie Matyascik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

