Senior Airman Selina Fuller, left, 68th Rescue Squadron rescue intelligence analyst, Airman 1st Class Sven Fuller, 4th Security Forces entry controller and Airman 1st Class Sabrina Fuller, 4th Fighter Wing public affairs specialist, pose for a photo with their father retired Air Force Master Sergeant Kent Fuller in Ashville, North Carolina, December 21, 2021. The family had not seen each other for over a year due to the sibling’s service commitments. (Courtesy Photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.21.2021 Date Posted: 12.28.2021 11:58 Photo ID: 6995073 VIRIN: 211228-F-JN771-1001 Resolution: 3797x2034 Size: 4.84 MB Location: GOLDSBORO, NC, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Family Tradition: Fuller siblings become wingmen [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.