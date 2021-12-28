Retired MSgt. Kent Fuller and other Security Forces Airmen participate in training. Fuller’s three children followed in his footsteps and enlisted in the Air Force. (Courtesy Photo)
Family Tradition: Fuller siblings become wingmen
