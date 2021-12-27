USACE Louisville District conducts debris removal in Mayfield, Kentucky Dec. 27, 2021. USACE began removing debris in the city of Mayfield Dec. 23 after receiving a mission assignment from FEMA to provide debris removal and cleanup in Graves County. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Katie Newton)

