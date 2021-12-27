Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Louisville District conducts debris removal in Mayfield, Kentucky [Image 6 of 11]

    Louisville District conducts debris removal in Mayfield, Kentucky

    MAYFIELD, KY, UNITED STATES

    12.27.2021

    Photo by Katelyn Newton 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville District

    USACE Louisville District conducts debris removal in Mayfield, Kentucky Dec. 27, 2021. USACE began removing debris in the city of Mayfield Dec. 23 after receiving a mission assignment from FEMA to provide debris removal and cleanup in Graves County. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Katie Newton)

    Date Taken: 12.27.2021
    Date Posted: 12.28.2021 10:24
    Location: MAYFIELD, KY, US 
    This work, Louisville District conducts debris removal in Mayfield, Kentucky [Image 11 of 11], by Katelyn Newton, identified by DVIDS

    USACE
    kentucky
    tornado
    emergency
    debris removal

