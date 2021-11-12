French Chief of Defense Staff visits UIII

Gen. Thierry Burkhard, French Chief of Defense Staff, meets with Iraqi Security Forces leadership Dec. 11, 2021, in Baghdad, Iraq. During the meeting, the ISF leaders and Burkhard discussed the Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve mission transition from a combat role in Iraq to an advise, assist and enable role, supporting the Iraqi Security Forces in the enduring defeat of Daesh. The transition to the new phase was officiated Dec. 9, 2021 during the Military Technical Talks in Baghdad, Iraq. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hanah Abercrombie)

