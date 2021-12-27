NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Dec. 27, 2021) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80), from front, the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78), the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Arleigh Burke (DDG 51) and the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71), moor pierside at Naval Station Rota, Spain, Dec. 27, 2021. Roosevelt, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its third patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrea Rumple/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.27.2021 Date Posted: 12.28.2021 02:15 Photo ID: 6994792 VIRIN: 211227-N-CJ510-0023 Resolution: 4884x3774 Size: 1.52 MB Location: ROTA, ES Web Views: 4 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) Patrol 3 [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Andrea Rumple, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.