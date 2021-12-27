Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) Patrol 3 [Image 5 of 5]

    USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) Patrol 3

    ROTA, SPAIN

    12.27.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Andrea Rumple 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East Detachment Europe

    NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Dec. 27, 2021) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80), from front, the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78), the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Arleigh Burke (DDG 51) and the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71), moor pierside at Naval Station Rota, Spain, Dec. 27, 2021. Roosevelt, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its third patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrea Rumple/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.27.2021
    Date Posted: 12.28.2021 02:15
    Photo ID: 6994795
    VIRIN: 211227-N-CJ510-0009
    Resolution: 6558x4372
    Size: 2.43 MB
    Location: ROTA, ES 
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) Patrol 3 [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Andrea Rumple, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) Patrol 3
    USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) Patrol 3
    USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) Patrol 3
    USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) Patrol 3
    USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) Patrol 3

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    6th Fleet
    USS Roosevelt (DDG 80)
    USS Roosevelt

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT