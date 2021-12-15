Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    386th MUNS Supports Joint, Coalition Forces with Munitions [Image 9 of 9]

    386th MUNS Supports Joint, Coalition Forces with Munitions

    ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KUWAIT

    12.15.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Michael Murphy 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    From left to right, U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kaylee Sandy, USAF Staff Sgt. Joshua Semrock and USAF Tech. Sgt. Christopher Rodas, all munitions crew chiefs assigned to the 386th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron, pose for a photo in front of a Guided Bomb Unit 12 Paveway II at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Dec. 15, 2021. The 386th EMXS maintains munitions to ensure readiness for contingency operations in the U.S. Central Command’s area of responsibility. The 386th EMXS supports organizations such as security forces, explosive ordnance disposal units, the Italian air force, the Dutch air force, the Canadian air force, and other transient joint and coalition forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Michael S. Murphy)

    Date Taken: 12.15.2021
    Date Posted: 12.28.2021 02:09
    Photo ID: 6994779
    VIRIN: 211215-F-SP573-1156
    Resolution: 3000x1772
    Size: 2.64 MB
    Location: ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 386th MUNS Supports Joint, Coalition Forces with Munitions [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Michael Murphy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    386th AEW
    Ali Al Salem Air Base

