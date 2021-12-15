386th MUNS Supports Joint, Coalition Forces with Munitions

From left to right, U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kaylee Sandy, USAF Staff Sgt. Joshua Semrock and USAF Tech. Sgt. Christopher Rodas, all munitions crew chiefs assigned to the 386th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron, pose for a photo in front of a Guided Bomb Unit 12 Paveway II at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Dec. 15, 2021. The 386th EMXS maintains munitions to ensure readiness for contingency operations in the U.S. Central Command’s area of responsibility. The 386th EMXS supports organizations such as security forces, explosive ordnance disposal units, the Italian air force, the Dutch air force, the Canadian air force, and other transient joint and coalition forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Michael S. Murphy)

Date Taken: 12.15.2021
Location: ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW