386th MUNS Supports Joint, Coalition Forces with Munitions

Airmen assigned to the 386th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron reassemble a Guided Bomb Unit 12 Paveway II after an inspection at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Dec. 15, 2021. The 386th EMXS maintains munitions to ensure readiness for contingency operations in the U.S. Central Command’s area of responsibility. The 386th EMXS supports organizations such as security forces, explosive ordnance disposal units, the Italian air force, the Dutch air force, the Canadian air force and transient joint coalition forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Michael S. Murphy)

