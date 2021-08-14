Ceased fire

U.S. Army Pfc. Tymar A. Scott, a food specialist with the 642nd Regional Support Group, waits for instructions during an Engagement Skills Trainer session at Fort McCoy, Wis., Aug. 14, 2021. The realistic system allows troops to hone their marksmanship against a video screen without using up real-world ammunition. The 642nd Regional Support Group is an reserve unit based in Decatur, Ga. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gary A. Witte, 642nd Regional Support Group)

