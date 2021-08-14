Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Crew

    Crew

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2021

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gary Witte 

    642nd Regional Support Group

    From left, U.S. Army Capt. Phuong V. Tran, an information systems officer with the 642nd Regional Support Group, works with Spc. Anthony V. Welmaker, a human resources specialist, on crew-served weapons loading during an Engagement Skills Trainer session at Fort McCoy, Wis., Aug. 14, 2021. The realistic system allows troops to hone their marksmanship against a video screen without using up real-world ammunition. The 642nd Regional Support Group is an reserve unit based in Decatur, Ga. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gary A. Witte, 642nd Regional Support Group)

    GALLERY

    Crew
    Ready to start
    Red light, green light
    Ceased fire
    Ready to rock
    On the line

    Army Reserve
    marksmanship
    Engagement Skills Trainer
    crew-served weapons
    642 RSG

