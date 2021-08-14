From left, U.S. Army Capt. Phuong V. Tran, an information systems officer with the 642nd Regional Support Group, works with Spc. Anthony V. Welmaker, a human resources specialist, on crew-served weapons loading during an Engagement Skills Trainer session at Fort McCoy, Wis., Aug. 14, 2021. The realistic system allows troops to hone their marksmanship against a video screen without using up real-world ammunition. The 642nd Regional Support Group is an reserve unit based in Decatur, Ga. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gary A. Witte, 642nd Regional Support Group)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.14.2021 Date Posted: 12.27.2021 23:31 Photo ID: 6994744 VIRIN: 210814-A-VX503-0016 Resolution: 6340x4227 Size: 13.03 MB Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US Hometown: FAYETTEVILLE, GA, US Hometown: RENO, NV, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Crew [Image 6 of 6], by SFC Gary Witte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.