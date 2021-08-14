From left, U.S. Army Capt. Phuong V. Tran, an information systems officer with the 642nd Regional Support Group, works with Spc. Anthony V. Welmaker, a human resources specialist, on crew-served weapons loading during an Engagement Skills Trainer session at Fort McCoy, Wis., Aug. 14, 2021. The realistic system allows troops to hone their marksmanship against a video screen without using up real-world ammunition. The 642nd Regional Support Group is an reserve unit based in Decatur, Ga. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gary A. Witte, 642nd Regional Support Group)
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.27.2021 23:31
|Photo ID:
|6994744
|VIRIN:
|210814-A-VX503-0016
|Resolution:
|6340x4227
|Size:
|13.03 MB
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Hometown:
|FAYETTEVILLE, GA, US
|Hometown:
|RENO, NV, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Crew [Image 6 of 6], by SFC Gary Witte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT