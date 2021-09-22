Rock Island District Commander Col. Jesse Curry and Operations Division Chief Tom Heinold, visit with “loopers” Richard and Susan Day as they lock through at Dresden Island Lock and Dam on the Illinois Waterway.
|Date Taken:
|09.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.27.2021 15:16
|Photo ID:
|6994542
|VIRIN:
|210922-A-OF349-002
|Resolution:
|4480x6720
|Size:
|3.15 MB
|Location:
|ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The Great Loop Adventure Brings Happy Days [Image 2 of 2], by Kelcy Hanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
The Great Loop Adventure Brings Happy Days
