Lockmaster Jerry Snyder, District Commander Col. Jesse Curry and Operations Division Chief Tom Heinold stand at Dresden Island Lock and Dam as Richard and Susan Day pass through the lock on their quest to finish the Great American Loop.
|Date Taken:
|09.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.27.2021 15:16
|Photo ID:
|6994531
|VIRIN:
|210922-A-OF349-001
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|4.31 MB
|Location:
|ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The Great Loop Adventure Brings Happy Days [Image 2 of 2], by Kelcy Hanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
The Great Loop Adventure Brings Happy Days
LEAVE A COMMENT