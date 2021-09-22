Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Great Loop Adventure Brings Happy Days [Image 1 of 2]

    The Great Loop Adventure Brings Happy Days

    ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, UNITED STATES

    09.22.2021

    Photo by Kelcy Hanson 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Rock Island District

    Lockmaster Jerry Snyder, District Commander Col. Jesse Curry and Operations Division Chief Tom Heinold stand at Dresden Island Lock and Dam as Richard and Susan Day pass through the lock on their quest to finish the Great American Loop.

    Date Taken: 09.22.2021
    Date Posted: 12.27.2021 15:16
    Photo ID: 6994531
    VIRIN: 210922-A-OF349-001
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 4.31 MB
    Location: ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    USACE
    Boating
    Rock Island District
    Great Loop
    Loopers

