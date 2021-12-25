NSGL Leadership Serves Christmas Dinner at Galley

GREAT LAKES, Il. (Dec. 25, 2021) Naval Station Great Lakes leadership poses for a photo while serving Christmas dinner to Sailors at Galley 535. Pictured from left to right: Capt. Jason J Williamson, NSGL commanding officer; NSGL Command Master Chief Anthony Corey; Capt. Jeremy Hawker, James A. Lovell Federal Healthcare Center's executive officer. The galley provided the holiday meal including a number of holiday favorites. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brigitte Johnston)

