    NSGL Leadership Serves Christmas Dinner at Galley [Image 5 of 5]

    NSGL Leadership Serves Christmas Dinner at Galley

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    12.25.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brigitte Johnston 

    Naval Station Great Lakes Public Affairs

    GREAT LAKES, Il. (Dec. 25, 2021) Naval Station Great Lakes leadership serves Christmas dinner to Sailors at Galley 535. The galley provided the holiday meal including a number of holiday favorites. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brigitte Johnston)

