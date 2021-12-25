GREAT LAKES, Il. (Dec. 25, 2021) Naval Station Great Lakes leadership serves Christmas dinner to Sailors at Galley 535. The galley provided the holiday meal including a number of holiday favorites. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brigitte Johnston)
|Date Taken:
|12.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.27.2021 15:06
|Photo ID:
|6994522
|VIRIN:
|211225-N-GY005-1010
|Resolution:
|5107x3648
|Size:
|1.86 MB
|Location:
|GREAT LAKES, IL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NSGL Leadership Serves Christmas Dinner at Galley [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Brigitte Johnston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
