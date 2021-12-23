Logistic Specialist 3rd Class Izhane Benjamin, from Jersey City, New Jersey, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) aircraft intermediate maintenance department, lowers the national ensign during evening colors, Dec. 23, 2021. Ford is in port at Newport News Shipyard executing her Planned Incremental Availability (PIA), a six-month period of modernization, maintenance and repairs. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Angel Thuy Jaskuloski)
|Date Taken:
|12.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.27.2021 10:57
|Photo ID:
|6994416
|VIRIN:
|211223-N-NO627-1009
|Resolution:
|5341x3561
|Size:
|1.35 MB
|Location:
|NEWPORT NEWS, VA, US
|Hometown:
|JERSEY CITY, NJ, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, GRF Evening Colors [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Angel Jaskuloski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT