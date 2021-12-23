GRF Evening Colors

Logistic Specialist 3rd Class Izhane Benjamin, from Jersey City, New Jersey, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) aircraft intermediate maintenance department, lowers the national ensign during evening colors, Dec. 23, 2021. Ford is in port at Newport News Shipyard executing her Planned Incremental Availability (PIA), a six-month period of modernization, maintenance and repairs. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Angel Thuy Jaskuloski)

