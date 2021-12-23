Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GRF Evening Colors [Image 1 of 3]

    GRF Evening Colors

    NEWPORT NEWS, VA, UNITED STATES

    12.23.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Angel Jaskuloski 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)     

    Logistic Specialist 3rd Class Izhane Benjamin, left, from Jersey City, New Jersey, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) aircraft intermediate maintenance department, and Operations Specialist 3rd Class Jaziah Ellington, from Richland, Georgia, assigned to Ford's operations department, unclip the national ensign after evening colors, Dec. 23, 2021. Ford is in port at Newport News Shipyard executing her Planned Incremental Availability (PIA), a six-month period of modernization, maintenance and repairs. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Angel Thuy Jaskuloski)

    Date Taken: 12.23.2021
    Date Posted: 12.27.2021 10:57
    Location: NEWPORT NEWS, VA, US 
    Hometown: JERSEY CITY, NJ, US
    Hometown: RICHLAND, GA, US
