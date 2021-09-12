409 AEG host ESFS change of command

Lt Col James H. Popphan (right), 409th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron commander passes the guidon to Col Daniel E. Kobs, 409th Air Expeditionary Group commander, as he relinquishes command during a change of command ceremony held at Nigerien Air Base 201, Agadez, Niger on Dec. 9, 2021. Maj. Autumne L. Ferrell will be taking over as the 409th ESFS commander. The 409th ESFS is the only security forces squadron in the continent of Africa. (DoD courtesy photo)

