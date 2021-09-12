409 AEG host ESFS change of command

The 409th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron held a change of command ceremony at Nigerien Air Base 201, Agadez, Niger. Lt Col James H. Popphan relinquish command to Maj. Autumne L. Ferrell as the new ESFS commander.

The 409 ESFS is the only Security Forces Squadron in the continent of Africa. (DoD Courtesy Photo)

