    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    409 AEG host ESFS change of command [Image 1 of 4]

    409 AEG host ESFS change of command

    AGADEZ, NIGER

    12.09.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Stephanie Longoria 

    435th Air Expeditionary Wing

    The 409th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron held a change of command ceremony at Nigerien Air Base 201, Agadez, Niger. Lt Col James H. Popphan relinquish command to Maj. Autumne L. Ferrell as the new ESFS commander.
    The 409 ESFS is the only Security Forces Squadron in the continent of Africa. (DoD Courtesy Photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.09.2021
    Date Posted: 12.27.2021 06:52
    Location: AGADEZ, NE
