Alconbury students plant trees

Students and staff from Alconbury Middle High School science class and Col. Richard Martin, 423rd Air Base Group commander, plant trees and hang bird feeders to encourage biodiversity at RAF Alconbury, England, Dec. 17, 2021. The Woodland Trust provided 420 trees to help reforest the U.K. and reduce the carbon footprint to net-zero by 2050. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jennifer Zima)

