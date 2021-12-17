Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Alconbury students plant trees [Image 2 of 11]

    Alconbury students plant trees

    RAF ALCONBURY, CAM, UNITED KINGDOM

    12.17.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Jennifer Zima 

    501st Combat Support Wing Public Affairs

    Students and staff from Alconbury Middle High School science class and Col. Richard Martin, 423rd Air Base Group commander, plant trees and hang bird feeders to encourage biodiversity at RAF Alconbury, England, Dec. 17, 2021. The Woodland Trust provided 420 trees to help reforest the U.K. and reduce the carbon footprint to net-zero by 2050. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jennifer Zima)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Alconbury students plant trees [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Jennifer Zima, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    tree planting
    501 CSW
    Woodland Trust

