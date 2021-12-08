Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Shot in the dark [Image 2 of 2]

    Shot in the dark

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2021

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gary Witte 

    642nd Regional Support Group

    U.S. Army Sgt. James Moore, a master fitness instructor with the 642nd Regional Support Group, practices the Army’s new rifle qualification process virtually with an Engagement Skills Trainer at Fort McCoy, Wis., Aug. 12, 2021. The realistic system allows troops to hone their marksmanship against a video screen without using up real-world ammunition. The 642nd Regional Support Group is an reserve unit based in Decatur, Ga. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gary A. Witte, 642nd Regional Support Group)

    Army Reserve
    virtual
    Engagement Skills Trainer
    rifle marksmanship
    642 RSG

