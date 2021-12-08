Shot in the dark

U.S. Army Sgt. James Moore, a master fitness instructor with the 642nd Regional Support Group, practices the Army’s new rifle qualification process virtually with an Engagement Skills Trainer at Fort McCoy, Wis., Aug. 12, 2021. The realistic system allows troops to hone their marksmanship against a video screen without using up real-world ammunition. The 642nd Regional Support Group is an reserve unit based in Decatur, Ga. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gary A. Witte, 642nd Regional Support Group)

