Watch your virtual lane

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2021

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gary Witte 

    642nd Regional Support Group

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Paul K. Flores, operations NCO with the 1008th Quartermaster Company, practices the Army’s new rifle qualification process virtually using an Engagement Skills Trainer at Fort McCoy, Wis., Aug. 12, 2021. The realistic system allows troops to hone their marksmanship against a video screen without using up real-world ammunition. The 1008th Quartermaster Company is a reserve unit based in Granite City, Ill. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gary A. Witte, 642nd Regional Support Group)

