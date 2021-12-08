U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Paul K. Flores, operations NCO with the 1008th Quartermaster Company, practices the Army’s new rifle qualification process virtually using an Engagement Skills Trainer at Fort McCoy, Wis., Aug. 12, 2021. The realistic system allows troops to hone their marksmanship against a video screen without using up real-world ammunition. The 1008th Quartermaster Company is a reserve unit based in Granite City, Ill. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gary A. Witte, 642nd Regional Support Group)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.12.2021 Date Posted: 12.26.2021 21:49 Photo ID: 6994038 VIRIN: 210812-A-VX503-0030 Resolution: 5820x3880 Size: 9.9 MB Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US Hometown: EL PASO, TX, US Hometown: GRANITE CITY, IL, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Watch your virtual lane [Image 2 of 2], by SFC Gary Witte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.