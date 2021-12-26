211226-N-YS140-020

Fort Pickett, Va. (Dec. 26, 2021) Soldiers assigned to Task Force Pickett visit and pick up snacks from American Red Cross Virginia Region volunteers. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist John Pearl)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.26.2021 Date Posted: 12.26.2021 16:03 Photo ID: 6993941 VIRIN: 211226-N-YS140-020 Resolution: 4421x2943 Size: 2.51 MB Location: US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Red Cross Virginia Region [Image 4 of 4], by CPO John Pearl, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.