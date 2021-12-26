Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Red Cross Virginia Region [Image 2 of 4]

    Red Cross Virginia Region

    UNITED STATES

    12.26.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Operation Allies Welcome - Operation Allies Refuge   

    211226-N-YS140-017
    Fort Pickett, Va. (Dec. 26, 2021) Christy Carneal, an American Red Cross Virginia Region volunteer, offers hot chocolate and snacks to Task Force Pickett service members. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist John Pearl)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.26.2021
    Date Posted: 12.26.2021 16:06
    Photo ID: 6993939
    VIRIN: 211226-N-YS140-017
    Resolution: 2972x4465
    Size: 2.8 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Red Cross Virginia Region [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Red Cross Virginia Region
    Red Cross Virginia Region
    Red Cross Virginia Region
    Red Cross Virginia Region

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MARFORRES
    U.S. Army North
    Marine Forces Reserve
    NRNPASE-W
    Afghan Evacuees
    Operation Allies Welcome

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT