211226-N-YS140-017

Fort Pickett, Va. (Dec. 26, 2021) Christy Carneal, an American Red Cross Virginia Region volunteer, offers hot chocolate and snacks to Task Force Pickett service members. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist John Pearl)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.26.2021 Date Posted: 12.26.2021 16:06 Photo ID: 6993939 VIRIN: 211226-N-YS140-017 Resolution: 2972x4465 Size: 2.8 MB Location: US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Red Cross Virginia Region [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.