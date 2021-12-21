Emergency Flight Quarters Drill on Benfold

PHILIPPINE SEA (Dec. 21, 2021) Sailors put out a simulated fire on the flight deck of Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65) during an emergency flight quarters drill. Benfold is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Arthur Rosen)
|12.21.2021
|12.26.2021 00:48
|6993865
|211221-N-YA628-2556
|5546x3961
|829.58 KB
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|3
|0
