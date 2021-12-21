Emergency Flight Quarters Drill on Benfold

PHILIPPINE SEA (Dec. 21, 2021) Sailors put out a simulated fire on the flight deck of Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65) during an emergency flight quarters drill. Benfold is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Arthur Rosen)

Date Taken: 12.21.2021 Date Posted: 12.26.2021 Photo ID: 6993856 Location: PHILIPPINE SEA by PO2 Arthur Rosen